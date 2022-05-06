Portion of Omaha’s I Street to close until December, construction begins Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not a big stretch of road but one that is heavily traveled, especially by large trucks.

Omaha’s I Street will be closed next week from 108th Street to the 108th eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80.

A fire station and several industrial businesses sit in the construction area.

It’s roughly half a mile but there’s plenty of traffic at 108th and I Streets. For years, the road has been a lifeline for heavy trucks in this industrial part of the city.

Sol Svanda works at Dennis Supply Company. Her air conditioner supply business is in the middle of the soon-to-be construction zone.

“It’s going to be tough,” Svanda said. “Summer months, obviously in extreme heat or extreme cool is when we are busiest, so summer is our busiest time of the year. We’re just going to have to roll with it.”

No one will be able to roll on I Street for the rest of the year. The road will be closed until December.

This Tuesday, May 10, the road will close while crews remove the existing concrete and replace it with an entirely new two-lane road, complete with a sewer system, sidewalks and curbs.

The interstate on-ramp will remain open and be accessible to drivers.

A spokesman for Omaha Public Works said a temporary road will be built for access for the fire station’s use only.

Several businesses on the south side of I Street only have one entrance point so they are working with neighboring businesses with access on 108th Street for routes in and out.

“Trying to figure out different delivery strategies and what we can do to take care of our contractors,” Svanda said.

She said parking for employees and customers will be extremely limited and angling in big trucks for deliveries will also be an issue. But she says rebuilding the road here is long overdue and she understands the big picture is what’s important.

“I think it will be better,” she said.

This is phase one of rebuilding I Street and will run throughout 2022. Phase two in 2023 handles I Street east of 108th to 102nd, which is another heavily industrial area.

The total cost of the project is $6.5 million and is part of the $200 million bond issue passed by voters in 2020.

