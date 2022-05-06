Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo festival doubles as recruiting tool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Omaha’s most diverse celebrations is back.

The Cinco De Mayo festival is returning to full capacity for the first time in three years.

This year, exhibitors are using the festival not only to make money but to find workers.

Marcos Mora, Executive Director of Omaha’s Cinco De Mayo festival said, “COVID affected all the businesses so they’re really excited.”

Mora said demand from exhibitors was so great that they couldn’t fit them all. Mora also says this year many exhibitors are using the festival as a recruiting tool

Mora said, “I would say at least 50% are doing recruitment. This is kind of new to have so many people recruiting. We get a few here and there but this is the first time to have so many people do recruitment.”

Rosenda Ovalle with First National Bank of Omaha says the Cinco De Mayo festival is a prime opportunity to find talent.

Ovalle said, “We’re going to have over 150 employees participate with us tomorrow during the parade so that really gives people to chance to say, ‘Wow, I want to do something like that. I want to show up, and I want people to know that what my company represents and is really engaging in the community in which we find ourselves.’”

Nely Hernandez with Greater Omaha has the same agenda. She said she plans to “enjoy the event, as well as interact with the community, and hopefully, we can find good individuals who are looking for work.”

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

It lasts Friday through Sunday.

