Omaha Police: Three injured after Freightliner DUI crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were seriously injured after police say the driver of a Freightliner didn’t yield to oncoming traffic.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 10:31 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to a personal injury crash at the intersection of 24th and Pratt Street.

Police investigators say a westbound 2010 Freightliner did not yield before crossing into the intersection and was struck by a southbound Dodge sedan.

Three people were trapped in the Dodge in the wreckage before being transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

Police cited the driver of the Freightliner for DUI-drugs, failure to yield and possession of drug paraphernalia.

