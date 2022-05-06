Omaha Police arrest man with machete Friday morning
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tense situation for Omaha Police Friday morning, dealing with a man with a machete in his hand.
At roughly 8:15 a.m. near 114th Street, just south of Dodge Road, police arrived in response to a call of a man with a machete in the area.
Officers arrived and a foot pursuit allegedly ensued. Police were able to take the man into custody after the chase.
This is a developing story.
