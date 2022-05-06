Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man with machete Friday morning

(WLBT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tense situation for Omaha Police Friday morning, dealing with a man with a machete in his hand.

At roughly 8:15 a.m. near 114th Street, just south of Dodge Road, police arrived in response to a call of a man with a machete in the area.

Officers arrived and a foot pursuit allegedly ensued. Police were able to take the man into custody after the chase.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

