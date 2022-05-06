Advertisement

Omaha mayor announces 2022 neighborhood grants

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert announced the winners of this year’s neighborhood grants Friday morning.

Neighborhood organizations were invited Jan. 24 to submit their project proposals through March 14.

“Proposals should focus on projects to improve the neighborhood’s appearance and livability, impact to the environment, or neighborhood capacity building,” January’s news release stated.

The mayor has awarded more than $550,000 in grants to Omaha neighborhood associations annually since 2014, that release states.

“The Neighborhood Grants program encourages innovation and collaboration,” Stothert said then. “We have funded many worthwhile projects including community gardens, neighborhood park improvements, pantries, public art, youth recreation, and neighborhood activities that promote community pride and encourage participation in neighborhood activities.”

