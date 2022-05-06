Omaha man facing charges of sexual assault of a child in 2001

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was in court earlier this week to be arraigned on five counts of sexual assault of a child after allegations of abuse that allegedly first happened more than 20 years ago.

Hector Velazquez, 71, was arrested Sunday and is facing five counts of sexual assault of a child stemming from alleged incidents between 2001-2003 and 2020-2021.

As some documents are sealed, few details are available about the three incidents that reportedly occurred with one child between January 2001 and June 2003; and two other incidents that happened between May 2020 and October 2021.

Appearing in court Monday afternoon, his preliminary hearing was set for June 3. He is being held in jail on a $400,000 bond.

