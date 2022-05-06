Advertisement

Omaha man facing charges of sexual assault of a child in 2001

Hector Velazquez
Hector Velazquez(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was in court earlier this week to be arraigned on five counts of sexual assault of a child after allegations of abuse that allegedly first happened more than 20 years ago.

Hector Velazquez, 71, was arrested Sunday and is facing five counts of sexual assault of a child stemming from alleged incidents between 2001-2003 and 2020-2021.

As some documents are sealed, few details are available about the three incidents that reportedly occurred with one child between January 2001 and June 2003; and two other incidents that happened between May 2020 and October 2021.

Appearing in court Monday afternoon, his preliminary hearing was set for June 3. He is being held in jail on a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

medical marijuana grassroots plan
Nebraska Medical Marijuana shifts to grassroots plan
Bryce Dion
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds ruling in wrongful death suit of COPS crew member shot by Omaha Police
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7,...
Nebraska medical marijuana group announces strategy shift as petition efforts continue
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Omaha mayor announces 2022 neighborhood grants