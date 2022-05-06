Nebraska Supreme Court upholds ruling in wrongful death suit of COPS crew member shot by Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled against the estate of a TV crew member who was shot by Omaha Police.

On Aug. 26, 2014, sound technician Bryce Dion was working on the TV show COPS with Omaha Police. The show’s crew followed police to a robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant near 43rd and Dodge Street.

Crew members and police became separated during the incident, with Dion ending up on the opposite side of the restaurant.

The suspect pulled out a weapon and several Omaha Police officers fired at him, killing both Dion and the suspect. Omaha police fired 36 shots during the incident.

Police later determined the weapon pulled by the suspect was a pellet gun.

Dion’s estate later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Omaha, making several allegations including:

Omaha Police owed Dion a “special duty of care and protection” and that the officers negligently shot Dion.

Omaha Police did not provide adequate protection of the filming crew and failed to adequately monitor and communicate to other officers the filming crew’s whereabouts.

Omaha Police failed to identify the proper target before firing their weapon, used excessive force and acted unreasonably in light of the presence of innocent bystanders.

The City of Omaha argued the use of force was objectively reasonable and Dion assumed the risk associated with the assignment. The city also argued Dion voluntarily and without notifying officers placed himself within an active armed robbery situation.

When the wrongful death claim went to trial, a lower court found that the only explicit restriction placed on the COPS crew was to stay in a patrol car during a large crowd disturbance involving more than 10 people. Otherwise, Omaha Police and the city expected the crew would follow and observe the officers’ orders.

Court documents state Dion allegedly had been with the same officers several times over the preceding eight weeks and developed a cooperative and professional relationship. The crew often followed police after leaving the patrol car. Dion allegedly advised the officers to act as if the crew was not there.

In 2019 the lower court noted the officers responded to the incident in a reasonable manner and dismissed the case. During the case, police testified they did not see Dion in their line of fire, and if they had, they would not have fired their weapons. One officer claimed to see a Wendy’s employee in his line of fire and repositioned.

An appeal was filed by Dion’s estate and the case went to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court agreed with the lower court’s decision.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.