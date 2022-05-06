Advertisement

Nebraska medical marijuana group seeking petition signatures shifting strategy

Organizers pushing to get medical marijuana on the ballot in Nebraska are hoping to tap into a grassroots effort to fund their petition drive.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The group behind the latest effort to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska said Thursday that it is shifting its fund-raising strategy to a “grassroots” campaign.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is planning to announce the changes to its signature drive during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“Several tragedies have left Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) without the necessary $1 million funding to move forward with a traditional paid signature drive,” Thursday’s news release states.

The organization has been working to gather signatures in recent months at events across Nebraska.

The campaign needs at least 87,000 verified voter signatures for each petition — 250,000 in total — to put the issue in front of Nebraska voters after its continued failure in the Legislature and its committees. The issue almost made it to a ballot in 2020 but was quashed by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

