LIVE AT 12:30 PM: Nebraska medical marijuana group announcing strategy shift as petition efforts continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The group behind the latest effort to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is planning to shift its fund-raising strategy to a “grassroots” campaign.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said in an announcement Thursday that more details about its signature drive would be shared during a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“Several tragedies have left Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) without the necessary $1 million funding to move forward with a traditional paid signature drive,” Thursday’s news release states.

The organization has been working to gather signatures in recent months at events across Nebraska after collecting more than 196,000 signatures in 2020 during a global pandemic. The issue almost made it to a ballot in 2020 but was quashed by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

“We have an 80% approval rating across the state. I truly believe that where there is a will, there is a way,” State Sen. Anna Wishart, co-chair of the campaign, said in the release.

The campaign needs at least 87,000 verified voter signatures for each petition — 250,000 in total — to put the issue in front of Nebraska voters after its continued failure in the Legislature and its committees.

