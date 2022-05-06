Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunnier, warmer Saturday ahead of Sunday storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies gradually clear for the rest of Friday night with comfortable conditions in the evening. We’ll enjoy more widespread sunshine and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 76 and sunshine ahead of increasing afternoon clouds.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Saturday will be a great day to get outdoors and the best choice this weekend! We will be breezy with gusts into the 20s though the afternoon... but it isn’t until the evening that winds start to pick up more and gusts reach the 30s.

Saturday wind (wowt)

After 3 AM Sunday roll in from the NW and continue through the first half of the day... storms and showers will be possible mainly before 12 PM with a few lingering as late as 2 PM. Keep that in mind for your Mother’s Day weekend plans.

Mother's Day planner (wowt)

By the start of the work week warmth intensifies with highs in the 90s Monday through Thursday!

90s on the way (wowt)

Moisture will be in the air all week, although storm chances look slim... With highs in the 90s we’ll feel the effects of that! Plan on muggy conditions making a return:

Dew point forecast (wowt)

