Douglas County Democratic voters eyeing Republican ticket

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Douglas County, 1,600 Democrats switched their party affiliation to Republican or Nonpartisan ahead of the May 10 primary election.

“The dynamics are we don’t really have much of a contested primary at the top of the ticket, Carol Blood is going to proceed on to be the Democratic nominee, on the other side it’s a very heated primary, and people are concerned,” says Douglas County Democratic Party Chair CJ King. “I really believe they’re switching parties to vote against someone, not for someone”

Five days ahead of the primary, Democratic candidate for governor Carol Blood said she herself would never change her party, but she understands the thought process.

“I don’t fault people for exercising their ability to do whatever, vote under whatever ticket they choose to, whatever party they choose to, but ultimately there’s going to be collateral damage and it is what it is,” she says.

That collateral damage will impact candidates like her as well as congressional candidates.

She says the damage will be felt in ways that voters don’t realize.

“So what that means for candidates that are statewide or congressional candidates is that when those outside organizations that come in with funding to help you move forward in the general election, they’re going to look at how many votes you brought to the table and so it skews the numbers and it actually hurts the candidates you’re going to end up supporting in the general election,” Blood says.

Both Blood and King say they don’t believe it’s worth it to switch parties and miss out on the Democratic vote for the 2nd Congressional district.

On the state ticket, the Democratic Party has no one running in four out of the five races - Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Auditor of Public Accounts.

Could that be a reason why Democrats are switching parties? Experts say probably not.

UNO Political Science professor Randy Adkins says voters are likely switching because of the governor’s race.

Adkins says the Republican primary is very likely going to determine Nebraska’s next governor, and Democratic and nonpartisan voters perceive a big difference between the Republican candidates. The bigger difference they perceive, the more likely they are to want to vote, he says.

“The honest answer, is that it certainly doesn’t help, but as far as is that the big thing? That’s not what anyone talked to me about,” says King. “What they’ve talked about is their disgust over certain candidates in the Republican party, I’m just being frank. That’s just the answer I hear from people.”

For many voters, however, it’s not just about the governor’s race and the state ticket.

“In reality, when you’re talking about county offices, there’s no Democratic or Republican way to run those offices successfully, there’s only an efficient way,” says Diane Battiato.

Battiato has been the Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds since 2004. This year, Battiato is retiring and her preferred successor, Brian Grimm, is a Republican.

But Battiato says partisanship is a barrier on the local level, and that local government more intricately impacts our community and daily life.

“I changed parties to help the most qualified and experienced candidate I could [and] to ensure the continuing success of my offices,” she says.

Both the state and Douglas County Democratic parties say they’re confident their voters will return back to their party following the primary, and they’re hoping to welcome a batch of Republican voters, too.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.