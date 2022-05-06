Douglas County could see record voter turnout for gubernatorial primary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commissioner is predicting about 35% voter turnout for Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

That’s about 7.5% percent higher than the largest voter turnout percentage for a statewide gubernatorial primary in the last 16 years.

Voter turnouts for previous such elections were 27.6% in 2006, 12% in 2010, 20.6% in 2014, and 20.9% in 2018.

“This election cycle has piqued the interest of voters in Douglas County,” Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said in a news release Friday. “We may very well have a record turnout for a gubernatorial primary election.”

If the county sees a 35% turnout, that will translate to 125,218 votes cast. Kruse’s office reported Friday that as of Tuesday, the county had 357,765 residents registered to vote: 135,319 as Democrats; 127,102 as Republicans; 5,857 as Libertarians; 803 as Legal Marijuana NOW voters; and 88,684 nonpartisan.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday; polls open at 8 a.m.

The election office on Friday was discouraging mail-in ballot voters from submitting their ballots by mail at this time and to instead utilize one of the county’s many drop box locations or to bring them to the Douglas County Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road.

