Advertisement

Douglas County could see record voter turnout for gubernatorial primary

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commissioner is predicting about 35% voter turnout for Tuesday’s statewide primary election.

That’s about 7.5% percent higher than the largest voter turnout percentage for a statewide gubernatorial primary in the last 16 years.

Voter turnouts for previous such elections were 27.6% in 2006, 12% in 2010, 20.6% in 2014, and 20.9% in 2018.

“This election cycle has piqued the interest of voters in Douglas County,” Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said in a news release Friday. “We may very well have a record turnout for a gubernatorial primary election.”

If the county sees a 35% turnout, that will translate to 125,218 votes cast. Kruse’s office reported Friday that as of Tuesday, the county had 357,765 residents registered to vote: 135,319 as Democrats; 127,102 as Republicans; 5,857 as Libertarians; 803 as Legal Marijuana NOW voters; and 88,684 nonpartisan.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday; polls open at 8 a.m.

The election office on Friday was discouraging mail-in ballot voters from submitting their ballots by mail at this time and to instead utilize one of the county’s many drop box locations or to bring them to the Douglas County Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Douglas County Democratic voters eyeing Republican ticket
Election 2022: Party switching concerns ahead of primary
Election 2022: Party switching concerns ahead of primary
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7,...
Nebraska medical marijuana group seeking petition signatures to shift strategy
Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor’s forum