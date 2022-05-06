Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Fremont’s Braden Taylor

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It took 17 years, but the state high school record in the 3,200 relay has fallen and it happened thanks to four seniors at Fremont High School. All boys who have been running together for years and set a school record as freshmen. Braden Taylor, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Tyson Baker posted a 7:42.42. Not only is that a new state record but also the fastest time run this year in high school across the country.

Braden ran the anchor and had the fastest leg at 1:53.9. He will also run in college at Tulsa, in fact, all four will run at the next level.

