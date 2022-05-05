Young cancer survivor leads blood drive in Iowa

(AP) - A third-grader in Iowa who is a cancer survivor is inspiring people in her community to help save lives.

Riley Mahoney hugs her grandma to thank her for giving blood for the first time.

She was one of dozens of people who showed up to Gilbert Middle School Tuesday to roll up their sleeves for a special cause.

“I feel like all these people care about me,” said Riley Mahoney.

The third-grader organized this blood drive to show people why donation is so important.

Two years ago a visit to the doctor for a sore throat turned into the worst news for Riley and her family, Leukemia.

“I just remember not being able to breathe and physical pain. It takes your breath away,” said Emily Mahoney, Riley’s mother.

For the next two and a half years Riley endured chemo and needed dozens of blood transfusions to keep her alive.

“It’s important to give blood because some kids or adults that have cancer, they don’t have enough blood so some people have to donate,” said Riley.

Her message resonated with many Tuesday, in all about 60 people donated.

“It seemed like a win-win, helping somebody else and get a chance to feel good about it,” said Staci Harper.

“She did everything to help organize this blood drive for other people,” said Pavlo Pineyro.

Today Riley is done with treatment, cancer-free, and showing her friends what it means to be a survivor.

“She taught me to always be brave,” said Emery Osmundson, Riley’s friend.

She also teaches others what it means to save a life.

“It means so much. it’s something these people took time out of their day and are donating part of their body to save my daughter and all the cancer kids,” said Emily.

For information about how to set up a blood drive for your community, go to Red Cross Blood.

