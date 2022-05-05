Advertisement

US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.
FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.(Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

A judge in Fiji earlier in the week permitted U.S. authorities to seize the yacht Amadea — worth $325 million — but also put his order temporarily on hold while defense lawyers mounted a challenge.

The Justice Department said authorities in Fiji, acting at the request of the United States, have now served a search warrant freezing the yacht, which had earlier been prevented from leaving the South Pacific nation.

American officials say the 348-foot vessel belongs to Suleiman Kerimov, an economist and former Russian politician who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018 and has faced further censure from Canada, Europe, Britain and other nations after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kerimov made a fortune investing in Russian gold producer Polyus, with Forbes magazine putting his net worth at $14.5 billion.

Defense lawyers had claimed the yacht actually belonged to another Russian oligarch.

In an application in support of the search warrant, an FBI agent wrote that there was probable cause to believe that Kerimov had owned the Amadea since 2021. The vessel, which is flagged in the Cayman Islands, had turned off its automated information system on Feb. 24, which is the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Justice Department said the seizure was coordinated by its KleptoCapture task force, which was created in March to seize assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. In April, the Justice Department seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the latest seizure “should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime.”

The Justice Department said the yacht is now in Lautoka, Fiji.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
In this photo provided by the Wisconsin Humane Society, two people at the humane society's...
Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage
A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a...
Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee
Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed...
Man charged with sexual abuse after exposing himself to children, police say