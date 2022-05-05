Thursday May 5 COVID-19 update: DHHS pares down Nebraska data dashboard

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services removed its COVID-19 data dashboard this week, instead adding a tab with some of this information onto its respiratory data dashboard.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services folded its COVID-19 dashboard into its respiratory illness dashboard, leaving out data on deaths hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and some demographic information. (Nebraska DHHS / WOWT)

Here are the following updated weekly numbers — through Saturday, April 30 — from the Nebraska COVID-19 data still available on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas.

DEATHS: DHHS no longer reports COVID-19 deaths. As of last week, the state’s COVID-19 pandemic death toll was 3,438 people.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state in the past week were about 1,700 lower than the week prior, but yielded about 150 more positives as the previous week. Among 17,015 tests, 899 positive cases were recorded. The totals brought Nebraska’s positivity rate up to 4.4% as of Saturday from an adjusted 3.8% reported a week ago. About a month ago, it was 2.1%. About two months ago, it was 3.9%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department is no longer reporting COVID-19 hospitalization. Last week’s total was 60 COVID-19 patients. Instead, it provides “COVID-like illness (CLI) emergency department visits.”

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: DHHS is no longer reporting hospital capacity data. Last week’s data showed 73% of 3,235 adult beds were occupied, compared to 71% of 3,226 a week prior. Pediatric wards had 86% of 373 beds full, compared with 83% of 371 pediatric beds reported the previous week.

Last week’s data also indicated 72% of 484 adult ICU beds were filled, compared with 71% of 480 reported the previous week. Pediatric ICU wards had 73% of 153 pediatric ICU beds full, compared to 83% of 153 beds full the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: The state is no longer vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased about 0.1% in the past week to 68.4%, meaning that 1,416 more people are now fully vaccinated this week.

RSV & INFLUENZA: RSV numbers remained steady at 1.2% positivity for the past week. Influenza numbers continued to decline, reaching 7.9% on Saturday, down from 10.2% last week and a peak of 15.7% reported the week of March 12.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: IDPH reported on COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County, bringing the local death toll to 317 people. The website also indicates four Iowans have died in the past week; the state’s pandemic death toll is now 9,533 people.

The state no longer indicates whether those people had pre-existing conditions.

CASES: IDPH confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County in the last seven days, down from 35 cases reported last week. The county’s totals are now 27,933 positive tests and 24,347 cases.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people is 37.5 cases as of Tuesday, up from 19 last week.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 55.9% vaccination rate among those ages 5 and older, according to IDPH data, compared to a 62.5% vaccination rate for the same age group in all of Iowa. That amounts to 52.4% of the county’s total population, compared to the 58.6% vaccination rate for the state.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD said Thursday the local pandemic death toll stands at 1,112 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 240 new COVID-19 cases Thursday — nearly 100 more than it did Monday — bringing the local pandemic total to 150,694 cases. The number of reinfections in the last seven days stands at 28. The most recent cases pulled the local seven-day average up to 54 cases from 43 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 55 cases to 56.7 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 52 COVID-19 patients, up from 45 patients reported Monday. Two of those cases were pediatric COVID-19 patients.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 12 remain in ICUs, with three still on ventilators.

There were also four adults awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Wednesday, hospitals were 84% full with 236 beds available, up from 210 beds reported Monday. Area ICUs were 82% full with 55 beds available, down from 66 beds reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 86% full with 19 beds still available.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 67% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 37.5% vaccinated; 67.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday reported two January deaths that were recently confirmed as COVID-19 deaths: a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom were unvaccinated.

The local death toll there is now 440 people.

Also on Thursday, LLCHD reported 66 new cases, bringing the pandemic total there to 70,251 cases.

In Lancaster County, where the risk dial is at green to indicate low risk of community spread, 67.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

THURSDAY

5-7 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-noon at New Beginning Community Baptist Church , located at 2301 N. 45th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Plaza de la Raza at the Cinco de Mayo Health Fair, along South 24th Street – Pfizer for ages 5+

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours will change this week:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

