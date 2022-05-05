Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off showers today with chilly air locked in place

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On & off showers will be moving through during the day today with cloudy and chilly conditions for the area in between any rain. Temperatures will have a tough time warming much at all with lower 50s in the forecast for our afternoon highs.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

On and off showers will likely produce the heaviest rain on the Nebraska side of the river through the day and night today. Up to another half inch is possible for some of us today.

Additional Rainfall (WOWT)

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Any showers will move out before 7am Friday leaving us with the potential to warm up a bit more Friday. How far we warm into the 60s will be determined by just how quickly the clouds move out in the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday looks to be the warmest day we’ve had in a while with sunshine and a southeast breeze by the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible late in the day. Some storms are possible Sunday morning so keep an eye on the forecast for the next round of rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.