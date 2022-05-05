Open houses for Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Study

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side and we’ve been listening to viewers voice concerns over heavy semi-truck traffic rumbling through North Omaha neighborhoods.

Metro traffic planning leaders are hosting open houses for the Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Study.

The goal is to develop viable concepts that meet both transportation needs and neighborhood safety goals.

Leaders say input will be used to refine improvements and will be added to the final study report.

The next open house is scheduled for May 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Florence City Hall near 28th and State and it’s open to the public.

