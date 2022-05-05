Advertisement

Open houses for Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Study

There's an effort underway to fix the problem.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side and we’ve been listening to viewers voice concerns over heavy semi-truck traffic rumbling through North Omaha neighborhoods.

Metro traffic planning leaders are hosting open houses for the Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Study.

The goal is to develop viable concepts that meet both transportation needs and neighborhood safety goals.

Leaders say input will be used to refine improvements and will be added to the final study report.

The next open house is scheduled for May 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Florence City Hall near 28th and State and it’s open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7,...
Nebraska medical marijuana group seeking petition signatures shifting strategy
Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor’s forum
6 On Your Side: Millwork Commons sees increased growth
6 On Your Side: Millwork Commons sees increased growth
Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor's forum
Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor's forum
Teen killed on hunting trip in Hamilton County
Teen killed on hunting trip in Hamilton County