Nebraska baseball: ‘no better time to get hot’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although the Huskers own a 18-25 record, they may be turning things around. Big Red has won four of their last six games while outscoring opponents 53-17.

“What do you have to lose? Let’s go out there, play with fun, give it all you got. That’s what everyone’s doing right now. It’s finally showing what we should’ve been doing all year. Kind of sucks we waited till now, but why not? No better time to get hot then right now,” said Huskers outfielder Cam Chick.

The Huskers have three Big Ten series left before the end of the regular season and a non-conference contest with Oral Roberts. This weekend Nebraska faces Minnesota on the road. The Golden Gophers are currently in last in the Big Ten standings.

