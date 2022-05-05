Millwork Commons neighborhood sees more growth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millwork Commons neighborhood is growing.

Over the past few months, you can see the area take shape with new entertainment, art, and businesses popping up.

Another business moved into the historic neighborhood Thursday.

“It’s bringing new life to a part of town that was often overlooked or just had aged with the passing of time,” said Jeff Slobotski, Business & Ecosystem Development, Millwork Commons.

The Millwork Commons neighborhood has deep roots in our city spanning well over a century.

It’s once again thriving thanks to about $340 million of investment poured into the neighborhood.

Numerous businesses are moving here including WP Engine. The tech company’s office formally opened today.

“I think the development here in this area is really attracting innovators and people who are really wanting to build the future of Omaha,” said Heather Brunner, WP Engine CEO.

The company is focused on WordPress which helps to power 43% of the world’s websites.

It’s bringing 155 new employees to the neighborhood with hopes to grow it even more.

“This space is designed for us to have over 400 employees so it’s a place we feel we have lots of room for growth and we’re actively hiring another 50 employees here in the midwest area from sales roles, customer service, to marketing, product, and engineering.”

The growth in this neighborhood is stopping there.

Across the street, a new apartment building is set to open in the coming months.

A block south construction is set to start on another historic building this summer. It will be called the Dizzy Mule Disbrow Block Project and will feature 170 new apartments.

“That will be a mix of retail, residential, and some offices as well. So we are really excited to tackle the next historic building and renovate that building and make it brand new,” said Slobotski.

Construction on that project is set to be complete in about two years.

The city is also planning to build a new parking garage in the area.

