Four boys Class A soccer teams clinch a spot at state

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four of the seven Class A districts were settled Wednesday night. Westside, Papio South, Creighton Prep and Lincoln East clinch spots at state.

Papillion La-Vista beat the two-time defending state champs, Omaha South. The Packers are not expected to play at Morrison Stadium for the first time in 13 years. The Titans won 3-1 with goals from Ethan Bichler, Colin Macke and Andra Santamaria.

Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South 3-1 in overtime. The Junior Jays twice in OT, Brady Bragg and Zamere Issaka put them in the net.

Westside controlled their game against Kearney winning 3-1. The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Kearney scored in the second half. They return to state for the first time in four years. Also Lincoln East beat Millard South 2-1 with a goal in the final minute.

In Class B Skutt Catholic beat Ralston 3-0 and Mount Michael beat Bennington in overtime 3-2.

