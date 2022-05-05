Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around storms Mother’s Day weekend

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers pick back up in the Metro this evening with the best chances between 8PM - 10PM before rain clears out overnight.

The rain clears by Friday morning with the clouds lagging behind. Areas to the W see afternoon sun with the metro and areas to the E finally breaking into some blue sky in the late afternoon to evening.

We’ll enjoy more widespread sunshine and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 74 and sunshine. After midnight storms roll in and continue through the first half of Sunday... storms will be possible mainly before 12 PM with a few lingering as late as 2 PM. Keep that in mind for your Mother’s Day weekend plans.

By the start of the work week warmth intensifies with highs near 90 by Monday and into the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday! Storm chances return Tuesday night and again around the end of the work week. With highs in the 80s and 90s we’ll feel the effects of the moisture in the air... plan on muggy conditions making a return:

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

