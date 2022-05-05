Douglas County Health Department lists food permit violators

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some businesses in Douglas County have still not paid for their 2022 food and drink permits, and will be cited.

On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that at least 50 businesses either owed permit fees, late fees, or both and were, therefore, operating illegally. The notice was made to help businesses avoid closure, DCHD said at the time.

The document DCHD released Thursday noted that 45 establishments had not yet paid their permit fees, amounting to a total of $26,314; and 14 had accrued a total of $1,400 in late fees for 2022 permits. Additionally, four businesses that had paid their 2022 fees were still delinquent on 2021 fees, and six businesses still owed for both years.

In total, the fees amount to $35,355 owed to the county.

Invoices for 2022 food and drink permits for restaurants and other businesses were sent on Nov. 1, 2021, and payments were due by Dec. 31, 2021. The Health Department says the 2021 permits expired on Dec. 31, 2021. Food and drink establishments that don’t pay for their new permits by May 4 risk closure.

In 2021, the health department did not choose to close restaurants operating without permits because of the pandemic. Health Director Lindsay Huse said that will change this year.

“The Health Department is responsible for keeping the public’s food safe,” Huse said. “The fees paid by the restaurants for these permits fund the inspections that ensure your food is safe.”

Omaha Police will be assisting DCHD on Friday to issue citations and close businesses operating illegally.

See the list

