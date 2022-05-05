Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may be raising a glass to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but organizers of this weekend’s festival still hope the community recognizes the holiday’s significance.

The 5th of May is important because it marks the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French empire 160 years ago at the Battle of Puebla, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

Fast forward to the present day, in South Omaha, the holiday has evolved into a massive three-day festival of fun and preparations for this year’s events are already underway.

Rides are already parked at Plaza De La Raza in anticipation of more than 250,000 attendees from surrounding states.

The festival itself takes place along 24th Street from L to Q and features live entertainment, a parade, carnival rides, food, exhibitors, a dog contest, and a kid’s section.

There will also be a banquet to recognize Latino families that have contributed to the community.

While it is absolutely a celebration of Mexican culture, Marcos Mora the Executive Director of nonprofit Cinco De Mayo Omaha, says it’s an open invitation for everyone to experience and a great way to promote diversity.

Mora said the parade specifically is an incredible example of that. “You are gonna see everybody in that parade, which is really cool ya know. Black, brown, white...it’s really embraced and we’re really proud of that.”

For more details on the weekend festivities, please visit the organization’s page Cinco De Mayo Omaha.

