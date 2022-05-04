Westside School district adds off-duty officers to middle school after fights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside school district is adding off-duty police officers inside one school for the rest of the year.

It’s all in an effort to crackdown on fighting.

Staff at Westside Middle School has had their work cut out for them the past few days.

“We’ve had a couple of physical altercations at our middle school. Nobody has been hurt, nothing that was very serious but anytime something like that happens, it’s a distraction,” said Brandi Paul, Westside Community Schools Director of Communications.

Westside Middle School parents say they’ve been hearing about fights breaking out over the past week.

“The ones recently I only heard about because I got an email,” said Michaela Padios, Mother of a 7th grader.

The district says the fights have been isolated and not connected in any way. But, those fights are drawing instant action from the school district.

They’ve already added two off-duty officers, that’s in addition to the school resource officer they already have on-site.

They are also adding two hall monitors, all in an effort to prevent more fights from happening.

“I mean this is a pretty limited last couple of days thing but if something happens, we are going to take action. We aren’t going to wait for it to become a problem,” said Paul.

You can already see the increased presence at the middle school and it will stay that way for the last three weeks of the year.

District officials say they want to keep teachers in the classroom focused on teaching instead of breaking up fights.

“We want the focus to be on learning. We want the focus to be on activities and positive behaviors so if we can stop those things maybe with an added presence and a reminder from our principals and counselors that there are better ways to resolve your problems,” said Paul.

Parents say the district is responding exactly the way they expected them to.

“I think that’s great. I think that the end of the year gets a little hard for students and for teachers and staying focused and safety is just still the number one priority and whatever they need to do to make sure that we are staying safe and our kids are staying focused to finish out the year as well as we can,” said Padios.

Emails were sent directly to Westside Middle School staff, parents, and students updating them about these changes.

The district is reminding students if they fight they will face serious consequences like being suspended for the remainder of the school year.

