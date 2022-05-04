Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clouds keep us cool, rain on the way tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds are here this morning and are locked in today. That will allow temperatures to only warm 4-5 degrees at best into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s are likely.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Those clouds will start to bring shower chances to the area around 6pm and those chances will continue to increase into the evening & overnight hours.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Those rain chances keep going through Thursday and into Thursday night and will make for a soggy day and night. Compared to the system that moved through earlier in the week, this one will likely bring less rain. The totals above one inch will be less numerous. Most of us will likely see a half inch or less actually.

Model Rainfall
Model Rainfall(WOWT)
Model Rain Forecasts
Model Rain Forecasts(WOWT)

That again will keep it cooler for Thursday with highs in the lower 50s likely. With a little late clearing Friday we may be able to way a bit more. Lower 60s are looking likely.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

