Police respond to shots fired near Omaha community center

The OPD investigation is ongoing.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation Tuesday night.

It’s reported there were shots fired outside the Hope Center for Kids near the intersection of 20th and Burdette.

Officers on the scene tell 6 News the shots came from two off-duty security guards.

It’s not yet clear why the weapons were fired and nobody was injured.

