Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting.

Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.

The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband leading the officer to shoot Allen several times.

Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

