Advertisement

Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

A Lincoln man shot during a confrontation with police in Beatrice over the weekend has died.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting.

Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.

The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband leading the officer to shoot Allen several times.

Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

More COVID-19 economic relief is available in Omaha.
Applications underway for next round of rental assistance in metro
BREAKING: Damaging tornadoes tear across Oklahoma
BREAKING: Damaging tornadoes tear across Oklahoma
6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters
6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice officer has died
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice officer has died
Young cancer survivor leads blood drive in Iowa