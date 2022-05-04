Advertisement

Security guards fire back at gunman outside Omaha community center

The OPD investigation is ongoing.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say security guards were escorting a group of unruly youth from the Hope Center for Kids on Tuesday night when gunshots rang out.

An off-duty deputy reported numerous gunshots in front of the building at 20th and Burdette streets at 8:55 p.m. It triggered a “help an officer” call, which prompted other officers to rush to the scene.

Investigators determined that a passenger in a white sedan fired into the crowd being escorted out. Two security guards returned fire before the car left.

The sedan ended up at Children’s Hospital where a 14-year-old girl in the car was treated for a graze wound. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shot that grazed her.

No one was arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro

Latest News

Brett Lindstrom
Election 2022: Omaha Police Chief Schmaderer endorses Lindstrom for governor
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha Housing Affordability Action Plan open house
Omaha weighs in on closing the affordable housing gap