Security guards fire back at gunman outside Omaha community center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say security guards were escorting a group of unruly youth from the Hope Center for Kids on Tuesday night when gunshots rang out.

An off-duty deputy reported numerous gunshots in front of the building at 20th and Burdette streets at 8:55 p.m. It triggered a “help an officer” call, which prompted other officers to rush to the scene.

Investigators determined that a passenger in a white sedan fired into the crowd being escorted out. Two security guards returned fire before the car left.

The sedan ended up at Children’s Hospital where a 14-year-old girl in the car was treated for a graze wound. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shot that grazed her.

No one was arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.