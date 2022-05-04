Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe.
Previous coverage:
The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night.
It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a silver 2004 Ford F-250 with Nebraska plates of 3-702R.
Officials describe Bures as 5′10, 160 lbs, and has dementia and a heart condition.
They say he doesn’t have medication with him.
According to the release, he was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and a possibly green sweatshirt.
