Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia

(Stacie Lundgren | PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe.

Previous coverage:

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night.

It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a silver 2004 Ford F-250 with Nebraska plates of 3-702R.

Officials describe Bures as 5′10, 160 lbs, and has dementia and a heart condition.

They say he doesn’t have medication with him.

According to the release, he was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and a possibly green sweatshirt.

