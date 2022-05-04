Lincoln mayor tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the city of Lincoln, Baird contracted COVID and started showing symptoms Tuesday afternoon.

“After developing symptoms yesterday afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster, my symptoms are mild, and I expect to work from home while completing the recommended quarantine period,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Lancaster County recorded its highest case count since February last week with 197 new cases. However, daily hospitalizations remain steady & low.



Keep in mind, the county was averaging about 3,700 cases/week in January 2022. #lnk | #covid19 pic.twitter.com/ASn0ymBqHM — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) May 3, 2022

