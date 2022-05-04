Advertisement

Latest financial report on Nebraska gubernatorial race campaigns

We're one week away from the primary election and it seems many candidates have enough cash to get their messages out.
By Brian Mastre and Cassie Crowe
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has the latest financial filings with the state for the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race.

Now with one week away from the primary election, it seems many candidates have enough cash to get their messages out.

According to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, Jim Pillen has $1.5-million in cash on hand. He’s spent $5.6 million this year.

Charles Herbster has a $540,000 cash balance. He’s spent $4.4 million this year.

Brett Lindstrom has a $486,000 cash balance. His campaign has spent $1.8 million in 2022.

Theresa Thibodeau has $16,000 left and has spent $266,000.

Democrat Carol Blood has a $50,000 cash balance and has spent $59,000 this year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Police respond to shots fired near Omaha community center
Nebraska pet rescue volunteers concerned with dog breeding practices
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Abortion protests in downtown Omaha on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Abortion-rights advocates gather in downtown Omaha after leaked SCOTUS draft
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder