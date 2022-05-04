Advertisement

Inmate reported missing from Omaha corrections facility

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Omaha Tuesday night.

It’s reported Jonathan Walker-Hernandez, 33, didn’t return to the facility after leaving his job in the afternoon.

Walker-Hernandez is described as a 5 feet 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s serving two to three years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. Walker-Hernandez has a pending release date of Dec. 6, 2022, with the possibility of parole on June 6, 2022.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Police respond to shots fired near Omaha community center
Nebraska pet rescue volunteers concerned with dog breeding practices
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Abortion protests in downtown Omaha on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Abortion-rights advocates gather in downtown Omaha after leaked SCOTUS draft
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder