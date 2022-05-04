Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A rainy Thursday ahead of returning sun and warmth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances increase Wednesday evening as scattered, mainly light, showers move in... plan on our best rain chances moving in after 9 PM with a few rubles of thunder into Thursday morning.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night (wowt)

Rain chances last all day Thursday with a few lulls in shower coverage and intensity... but we won’t completely clear out at any point. Keep your rain gear with you!

Rainy Thursday (wowt)

This next round of rain will bring us the potential for even more drought relief with .25″-1″ possible for much of the area through early Friday morning.

Potential rainfall tonight-Friday AM (wowt)

The rain clears early Friday with the clouds lagging behind. Areas to the W see late afternoon sun with the metro finally breaking into some blue sky in the evening.

We’ll enjoy more widespread sunshine and bring back the 70s in time for the weekend! Saturday will likely be the best day of the weekend with a high of 72 and sunshine. After midnight storms roll in and continue through the first half of Sunday... storms will be possible mainly before 3 PM with a few possibly strong to severe. Keep that in mind for your Mother’s Day weekend plans.

Storms on Sunday (wowt)

By the start of the work week warmth intensifies with highs near 90 by Monday and into the 90s on Tuesday! Storm chances return Tuesday night and again around the end of the work week.

