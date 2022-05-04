Election 2022: Omaha Police Chief Schmaderer endorses Lindstrom for governor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brett Lindstrom, a Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska, received the endorsement of the Omaha Police chief on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve watched Brett over his 8 years as a State Senator and support him to be Nebraska’s next Governor. Brett’s well-reasoned approach to problem-solving and his steadfast support of law enforcement will serve him well as the leader of this state.”

I am proud to announce the support of Todd Schmaderer of Omaha! Todd has served as the Police Chief since 2012 and knows that I am the candidate to fight for law enforcement! pic.twitter.com/uBENBEnEuJ — Brett Lindstrom (@votelindstrom) May 4, 2022

Thanking Schmaderer for his support, Lindstrom noted the accomplishments of OPD under his watch.

“I am honored to have Todd Schmaderer’s support,” he said. “Under Schmaderer, Omaha has been a model for police departments across the country. The number of violent crimes has dropped, the homicide rate continues to fall, and citizen complaints against officers are at an all-time low. During difficult times, Omaha has been lucky to have Todd’s steady leadership.”

Lindstrom was also endorsed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert last month.

His announcement comes just a day after the Douglas County Attorney endorsed competing candidate Jim Pillen for governor. Charles Herbster has been endorsed by former President Trump, who was in the area for a rally over the weekend.

Nebraska’s primary election is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.