Baylor Scheierman picks Creighton, could still go to the NBA

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the top players in the portal, Baylor Scheierman, has picked Creighton and he will play for the Bluejays if he does not go the NBA route. Professional basketball is a real possibility for the former Aurora High School guard. He considered many programs including Kansas, Duke and Nebraska.

If Baylor chooses college hoop, there is a chance Creighton starts next season inside the top-five. Baylor would join a very talented core including Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard. Baylor shot close to 50% last season behind the arc.

At South Dakota State Scheierman led the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament with a Summit League championship. Also at SDSU he played for a coach that played for Greg McDermott at Wayne State.

