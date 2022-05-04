Abortion-rights advocates gather in downtown Omaha after leaked SCOTUS draft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that indicates the landmark abortion law Roe vs. Wade could likely be overturned this summer, hundreds of advocates for abortion rights gathered at Omaha’s city hall.

“They say no choice we say pro-choice!” the crowd chants to passing cars outside the Douglas County courthouse at 16th and Dodge.

“I think everybody needed to be reminded that we are not defeated, that abortion is legal in Nebraska and we have won fights against choice before, and that we can win again, even in a state like Nebraska,” says Sofia Jawed-Wessel, an Associate Professor of Public Health and a pro-choice activist.

A law that would trigger an automatic ban on abortions in Nebraska if Roe vs. Wade is overturned failed in the legislature this session. They needed 33 votes for it but only had 31.

“I do not believe that that’s reflective of the state, there were some interesting scenarios that happened that caused that shortage, I believe Nebraska is a pro-life state, and that’s reflected by the many pro-life elected officials that we have in the state,” says Sandy Danek, the Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life.

Pro-life supporters like Danek say if a special session is called this summer, they’re confident the outcome will be different.

“I think we will see a success next time we try to do this,” she says.

If a special session is called and the law does pass, the only exception would be for women who will likely not survive if they carry a child to full term. There would no exceptions for rape or incest.

“We believe that a child should not lose their life because of the circumstances of how they were conceived,” she says. “Ultimately for us, this is about protecting women and protecting their children, cause we don’t feel a mother should be pitted against her child when she is in an unplanned pregnancy, it’s really our job to provide her with the support to make a life-affirming alternative.”

Pro-choice supporter Lynn Rivier says she remembers what it was like before Roe vs. Wade was around.

“I remember the back street abortions and the coat hanger sagas, and that’s why I’m here because that can’t happen again.”

Abortion advocates like Kacie Ware, who has had an abortion herself, say they won’t stop fighting until they have full autonomy over their bodies.

“We’re all gonna show up and fight and do what we’ve been doing is tell our stories of when we chose abortion and we’re gonna fight the special session that’s probably coming.”

Since they’ve won the fight before, many supporters say they’re hopeful they can again.

“I think the attention we’re getting, the money that’s coming in, the support that’s coming in, could be a really great silver lining to show that we know what we’re doing and we’re doing it well. We’ll keep doing it, we’re not going to back down,” says Jawed-Wessel.

