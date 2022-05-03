Advertisement

The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist

Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.(Popeyes, CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) – Get them while they last.

Popeyes is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy Buffalo flavoring.

Popeyes says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was so popular when it was first introduced, it sold out in a couple of weeks and sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeyes locations.

Popeyes also kicked off “The Chicken Sandwich War” between fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Wendys and KFC. The other fast food restaurants introduced their own version of the chicken sandwich to compete with the Popeyes original.

