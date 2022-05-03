Some Nebraska farmers irrigate early, adjust to drought

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a rainy day in the metro, but most of Nebraska remains in drier than normal conditions.

Even in severe drought, the state’s agriculture industry has a reputation for making the most out of what they have.

“There’s a saying, they’re trying to get more crop with less drop,” said Jay Rempe, senior economist for the Nebraska Farm Bureau. He said when managing water for agriculture, farmers in the Cornhusker State already do some things better than others.

”We have more irrigated acres than any state in the nation,” Rempe said. “Nebraska farmers are very protective in protecting that irrigated base.”

But he adds that the state doesn’t lead in everything. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), over 75% of Nebraska is in severe drought. Soil moisture is dangerously dry in some parts of the state. More and more farmers are irrigating early, before planting crops.

“You look at the subsoil moisture,” Rempe said. “Nebraska was like the worst in the nation in terms of subsoil in parts of our state. (So) we’re seeing farmers that are irrigating (early) and that’s just because the soil is so dry or powdery and that’s not a good seedbed, for the corn or the soybeans or sorghum or whatever they’re trying to plant.”

Moving forward, the problem is the same for many as drought is expected to continue in many parts of the country. It’s hard to protect what you don’t have and Nebraska is already seeing the temperatures rising and the seasons changing.

“(Nebraska farmers are) using practices like no-till farming, limited-till farming, leaving more residue on the ground, to capture that moisture and take less trips across the field,” Rempe said. “Every year they learn something new, every crop year they learn something new and move forward accordingly.”

Technology goes a long way to help farmers in the state manage their water resources.

“As you’re driving across the state, if you see a center pivot system, chances are a farmer’s monitoring that with their cell phone,” Rempe said. “And they’ve got prescriptions where they can vary the rate, whereas it moves across the field, they can adjust the rate of an application depending on what the crop needs in that particular area.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in fact, has been a leader in developing smart device applications for farmers, including the widely used Crop Water and AgriTools apps.

