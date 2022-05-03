Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The rain exits but the clouds will keep it cool again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little rain is out there to start the day but that will fizzle out fairly early. The clouds will be much tougher to get rid of though. That will make it another day where it is tough to warm but it should be warmer than yesterday.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The wind will keep it a bit chilly this morning but that will back off by the afternoon. That will help us out a bit but highs in the lower 50s are likely for most of us. If the clouds break a bit more this afternoon we may be able to reach the mid 50s.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

More rain is likely to move in Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours after the clouds thicken back up pretty quickly.

Wed Rain Chances (WOWT)

That rain will continue on and off overnight and Thursday leading to another day with soaking beneficial rains.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The potential is there for another 1-2 inches of much needed rain by the time this system moves out early Friday morning.

