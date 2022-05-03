Advertisement

One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the possibility of alcohol being involved in a crash Monday evening.

Officers on the scene near 56th and Center tell 6 News one of the two cars involved crossed the center line around 6:45 p.m. hitting the other car head-on.

It’s not yet clear which car crossed.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital and he’s expected to be okay. The other driver was arrested on the spot.

Center Street was shut down in both directions while officers investigated the crash.

