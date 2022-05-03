Advertisement

Outlet to I-80 on-ramp to close until December

(HNN File (custom credit))
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outlet street leading to an Interstate 80 on-ramp will be closed for more than six months for a widening project.

The Omaha Public Works Department announced the upcoming closure of a portion of I Street on Tuesday. Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, I Street between I-80 and South 108th Street will be closed for street widening.

The closure will be in effect until December 2022.

Separately, starting Tuesday, May 3, road crews are restricting northbound Regency Parkway traffic to one lane at the West Dodge Road interchange. The restriction is for utility adjustments in the outside curb lane and will be in effect for three days.

