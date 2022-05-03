Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother says a police officer stomped on her adult daughter’s leg while arresting her over the weekend.

Phyllis Hollings was shocked and saddened when she watched a video of her 40-year-old daughter Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police.

“I looked at the video, I just started crying and stuff because my daughter is mentally handicapped,” Hollings said. “She don’t really know, she walks up and down 30th street all the time. Everybody knows her, the police, most of them know her.”

According to Hollings, her daughter was handcuffed when she was allegedly hit by police.

“They had already had her handcuffed, you know what I mean? And he was kneeing her and kicking her. I can hear her in the video saying ‘Stop I didn’t do that’ or something. I thought they were supposed to have a worker or somebody.”

Stephanie Goodwin says she saw what was going on. She pulled over and started recording the situation on her phone.

“To me, they were being too rough,” Goodwin said. “I don’t know what the lady was doing, I don’t know what she did, it doesn’t matter. You’re here to de-escalate not escalate.”

Goodwin says what she saw and recorded was not necessary. She thought police crossed the line when an officer stomped on Jennifer’s ankle.

“Yeah, she was struggling. She was screaming before he stomped on her leg. He was kicking her.”

Hollings says her daughter Jennifer has mental health issues and is homeless by choice.

“There’s a lot of mentally handicapped people running around here that need help,” she said. “You watch the news all the time, you just hope it doesn’t happen to one of your family members or somebody that you know. But eventually, the harm is going to come your way.

Omaha Police say they are aware of the video that’s making the rounds on social media and claim to be looking into the matter.

Since her arrest, Carter has appeared in court. She was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter pleaded guilty to trespassing and resisting arrest. The charges for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped. She received a 7-day sentence.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.