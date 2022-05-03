Advertisement

Omaha Metro to offer fare-free transit during primary election

The goal is to provide free rides to polling places.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Metro will provide free bus fares on the day of the Nebraska primary election.

Metro announced Tuesday it will continue the “Bus to Ballot” initiative, where they provide fare-free transit on election days.

ORBT and Metro buses, as well as MOBY paratransit vans will provide free transit for all riders on Tuesday, May 10. The goal of the initiative is to provide free transit to polling places.

“By providing free transit on Election Day, Metro is working to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to participating in the democratic process,” said Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic. “We’re proud to have an opportunity to support our riders’ civic engagement.”

This is the fourth time Metro has provided free fares during an election. The public transportation service has previously provided free rides on election days in 2016, 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Nebraska gubernatorial race campaign finance report update
Nebraska gubernatorial race campaign finance report update
BREAKING: Election 2022: Debate over abortion rights
BREAKING: Election 2022: Debate over abortion rights
Metro college students building tiny homes
Metro college students building tiny homes
Election 2022: Free Metro transit rides on Election Day
Election 2022: Free Metro transit rides on Election Day