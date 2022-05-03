Omaha Metro to offer fare-free transit during primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Metro will provide free bus fares on the day of the Nebraska primary election.

Metro announced Tuesday it will continue the “Bus to Ballot” initiative, where they provide fare-free transit on election days.

ORBT and Metro buses, as well as MOBY paratransit vans will provide free transit for all riders on Tuesday, May 10. The goal of the initiative is to provide free transit to polling places.

“By providing free transit on Election Day, Metro is working to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to participating in the democratic process,” said Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic. “We’re proud to have an opportunity to support our riders’ civic engagement.”

This is the fourth time Metro has provided free fares during an election. The public transportation service has previously provided free rides on election days in 2016, 2020 and 2021.

