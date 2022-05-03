New event center ready to open in Ralston

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A new event center and a concept called the Granary Green is set to open soon in downtown Ralston.

Congressman Don Bacon will join the company behind the project, I See it Ventures, to officially unveil the Granary Venue Events Center and the Granary Green on Wednesday, May 4 during a ribbon-cutting. The venues are part of the Granary District project.

The Granary District is part of an economic development project called the Ralston Hinge Project. The project has created a space for businesses, homes and an outdoor event venue.

Project organizers’ overall plan is to enhance the area between Downtown Ralston and the 72nd Street corridor.

Organizers claim the Granary Green will hold 2,100 spectators and can be used for several kinds of events.

