Nebraska & Iowa lawmakers, officials, candidates react to Supreme Court abortion draft opinion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several politicians representing Nebraska and Iowa share their thoughts on the recently leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion.

The Supreme Court confirmed the leak was authentic, with Justice Roberts ordering an investigation. Leaks from the Supreme Court are rare, partially due to the limited number of people with access to the information.

Congressman Don Bacon, representing Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, called for the leaker to be held accountable and said abortion law should be decided at the state level.

Whoever leaked this draft must be held accountable. However, if Roe V. Wade is overturned these decisions will be left with the people at the state level, where it belongs. (1/2) — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RepDonBacon) May 3, 2022

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called the leak “unprecedented” and voiced his support for an investigation.

Chief Justice Roberts is right 2investigate unprecedented SCOTUS leak The investigation should be done quickly &thoroughly The leak was a monumental breach of trust w/in our judicial system The independent judiciary must remain free from political intimidation & outside influence — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 3, 2022

Democratic Iowa Representative Cindy Axne voiced her support for Roe v. Wade, calling on the Senate to codify the ruling.

Upon hearing that the Supreme Court may soon decide to overturn a woman's right to choose, I’m calling on the Senate to respond with urgency and pass legislation to codify #RoeVWade immediately.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/M6adF5VmdU — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) May 3, 2022

With a week to go before the Nebraska state primary election, candidates running for governor of Nebraska also shared their opinions on the matter with 6 News:

“When you vote, know it wasn’t long ago married women couldn’t own property, had no legal claim to any money they might earn and no female had the right to vote... We haven’t come as far as we think.”

“I’m proudly and unapologetically pro-life (no exceptions)...This isn’t about politics or winning a race - this is who I have always been because it is the right thing to do.”

“...I want to be clear that if I were Governor, I would immediately call the legislature into session to protect as many unborn Nebraskans as quickly as possible.”

“When that day comes, it’s a day to celebrate love and life, and help conservatives speak to the issues. That will be a great day to end abortion in Nebraska.”

Theresa Thibodeau tweeted her opinion on the matter last night:

It’s time to ban abortion in Nebraska. Every child, both born and unborn, deserves a chance to succeed. #ProLife https://t.co/KWtEOXXbOm — Theresa Thibodeau (@TThibodeauNE) May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.