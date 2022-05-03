Nebraska & Iowa lawmakers, officials, candidates react to Supreme Court abortion draft opinion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several politicians representing Nebraska and Iowa share their thoughts on the recently leaked Supreme Court abortion draft opinion.
The Supreme Court confirmed the leak was authentic, with Justice Roberts ordering an investigation. Leaks from the Supreme Court are rare, partially due to the limited number of people with access to the information.
Congressman Don Bacon, representing Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, called for the leaker to be held accountable and said abortion law should be decided at the state level.
Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley called the leak “unprecedented” and voiced his support for an investigation.
Democratic Iowa Representative Cindy Axne voiced her support for Roe v. Wade, calling on the Senate to codify the ruling.
With a week to go before the Nebraska state primary election, candidates running for governor of Nebraska also shared their opinions on the matter with 6 News:
Theresa Thibodeau tweeted her opinion on the matter last night:
