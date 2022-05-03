Advertisement

Metro students help build ‘tiny homes’ for Siena Francis House

Over the next few weeks, students will put the finishing touches on the tiny homes.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are getting our first look at some of the tiny homes that will go to the Siena Francis House to help them tackle the lack of affordable housing.

It’s one of the biggest hurdles the homeless community is facing.

Keisha Davis is a realtor but she’s decided to get into the construction business and learn how to build homes.

She’s helping to build tiny homes that will soon go near the corner of 17th and Charles. Something she says is near and dear to her heart.

“I have done work with the Siena Francis House, too. So to do both things that I like, it’s very fulfilling,” said Davis.

The Siena Francis House is currently working on “the cottages” a community of 50 tiny homes.

Seven of those tiny homes are being built from the ground up by Davis and about 120 other students in the construction program at Metro Community College.

The Siena Francis House is helping to solve the issue of affordable housing by building tiny homes.

“When we brought up the opportunity to work on this project, we get 100% student support because they understand it’s helping the community,” said Josh Steele, construction technology instructor.

It’s taken a lot of work to get to this point.

Last Summer, it was only a pile of supplies. Now, the homes are almost complete.

“Framing, exterior work, roofing, I took a roofing class to help put a roof on a tiny house. We learn a lot. From the ground up we learn how to build a house,” said Davis.

Davis says she knows these homes will help change the lives of those most in need. She says she hopes one of the homes she’s working on goes to a single mother.

“I think this is a stepping stone to help people from homelessness to getting into their first home.”

Over the next few weeks, students will put the finishing touches on the tiny homes and they will be moved from the Metro Community College campus to 17th and Charles Street in early June.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Omaha Police investigating use of force after video surfaces
Nebraska gubernatorial race campaign finance report update
Nebraska gubernatorial race campaign finance report update
BREAKING: Election 2022: Debate over abortion rights
BREAKING: Election 2022: Debate over abortion rights
Metro college students building tiny homes
Metro college students building tiny homes
Election 2022: Free Metro transit rides on Election Day
Election 2022: Free Metro transit rides on Election Day