Metro students help build ‘tiny homes’ for Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are getting our first look at some of the tiny homes that will go to the Siena Francis House to help them tackle the lack of affordable housing.

It’s one of the biggest hurdles the homeless community is facing.

Keisha Davis is a realtor but she’s decided to get into the construction business and learn how to build homes.

She’s helping to build tiny homes that will soon go near the corner of 17th and Charles. Something she says is near and dear to her heart.

“I have done work with the Siena Francis House, too. So to do both things that I like, it’s very fulfilling,” said Davis.

The Siena Francis House is currently working on “the cottages” a community of 50 tiny homes.

Seven of those tiny homes are being built from the ground up by Davis and about 120 other students in the construction program at Metro Community College.

The Siena Francis House is helping to solve the issue of affordable housing by building tiny homes.

“When we brought up the opportunity to work on this project, we get 100% student support because they understand it’s helping the community,” said Josh Steele, construction technology instructor.

It’s taken a lot of work to get to this point.

Last Summer, it was only a pile of supplies. Now, the homes are almost complete.

“Framing, exterior work, roofing, I took a roofing class to help put a roof on a tiny house. We learn a lot. From the ground up we learn how to build a house,” said Davis.

Davis says she knows these homes will help change the lives of those most in need. She says she hopes one of the homes she’s working on goes to a single mother.

“I think this is a stepping stone to help people from homelessness to getting into their first home.”

Over the next few weeks, students will put the finishing touches on the tiny homes and they will be moved from the Metro Community College campus to 17th and Charles Street in early June.

