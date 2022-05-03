Advertisement

International Omaha returns after two-year hiatus

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since 2019, International Omaha is back. The four-day premiere equestrian event will feature competitors from all across the nation. This year, the competition includes horse jumping and vaulting.

“For the first time we’ve got vaulting which is an international sport. In its own way, it’s completely different where the athletes basically do gymnastics on a horse. In essence [that’s] what it is and it’s really cool. You have to see it first hand to really grasp what it is,” said Director of Sport for Omaha International Jon Garner.

Since its debut 10 years ago, International Omaha has already hosted one FEI World Cup and will do so again in 2023.

Competition for this year’s event begin Thursday at the CHI Health Center.

