Advertisement

Harrison County lifts burn ban as conditions improve

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A burn ban in Harrison County has been lifted as environmental conditions have improved.

According to Harrison County Emergency Management, the burn ban is lifted as of May 3. The ban was lifted due to temporarily-improved environmental conditions, such as increased rainfall.

Open burning is now allowed except in cases where a city has a standing ordinance that prohibits burning.

However, residents are still asked by the Emergency Management Agency to exercise extreme caution when burning, as the improved conditions will likely be short-lived. Harrison County has significantly below-average precipitation and many areas are experiencing drought conditions.

The Emergency Management Agency says it likely won’t be long before fire risk increases as the summer and planting season approaches.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gets 5-day suspension following rule violation
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands
Gas thieves drill into gas tanks throughout Omaha metro
One sent to hospital, one arrested after head-on crash near Omaha intersection
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Latest News

Police respond to shots fired near Omaha community center
Nebraska pet rescue volunteers concerned with dog breeding practices
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
Abortion protests in downtown Omaha on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Abortion-rights advocates gather in downtown Omaha after leaked SCOTUS draft
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder
BREAKING: Nebraska man found guilty of first-degree murder