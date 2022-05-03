Harrison County lifts burn ban as conditions improve

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A burn ban in Harrison County has been lifted as environmental conditions have improved.

According to Harrison County Emergency Management, the burn ban is lifted as of May 3. The ban was lifted due to temporarily-improved environmental conditions, such as increased rainfall.

Open burning is now allowed except in cases where a city has a standing ordinance that prohibits burning.

However, residents are still asked by the Emergency Management Agency to exercise extreme caution when burning, as the improved conditions will likely be short-lived. Harrison County has significantly below-average precipitation and many areas are experiencing drought conditions.

The Emergency Management Agency says it likely won’t be long before fire risk increases as the summer and planting season approaches.

