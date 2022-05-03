Greater Omaha Packing Company donates 27,600 pounds of beef to Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local meat supplier has donated thousands of pounds of beef to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Premium beef supplier Greater Omaha Packing Co. donated 27,600 pounds of ground beef and $105,000 to Ukraine.

The company says the donation could provide more than 100,000 meals for Ukrainians in need.

“At Greater Omaha Packing, we are blessed to live in a country where our freedoms and individuality are protected in democracy,” said Greater Omaha Packing CEO Henry Davis. “Ukrainians have been fighting to save their country’s journey to be free, and we are honored to support them.”

The first shipment of beef arrived in Ukraine on April 27. A second shipment is set to arrive in Germany on May 13. It will then be transported to Ukraine through Premium Foods Promotion, a Ukrainian Company.

